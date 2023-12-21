BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit on Strong Demand for Cybersecurity Services

Canada's BlackBerry reported a surprise quarterly profit on Wednesday, backed by a resilient demand for cybersecurity services amid rising online threats. While IT spending has dwindled over the past year, cybersecurity-related expenditure has remained stable as businesses and governments scramble to beef up their systems against hackers.

Over the past few months, casino giants such as MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment faced large data breaches, forcing businesses to prioritize cybersecurity. Earlier this month, BlackBerry discarded its initial public offering plans for its Internet of Things (IoT) business, but still expects to split the IoT and Cybersecurity businesses into fully standalone divisions. "Work has commenced to fully separate and significantly rightsize our businesses, and we expect to further reduce operating cashflow usage in Q4," said CEO John Giamatteo. BlackBerry also plans to simplify the corporate structure of the company so that each business unit may operate independently and on a profitable and cashflow-positive basis





BlackBerry promotes John Giamatteo to CEO and cancels IoT IPOBlackBerry has promoted John Giamatteo to the position of CEO and has cancelled plans for an IPO of its Internet of Things business. The company still plans to split its operations, with the IoT and cybersecurity businesses becoming stand-alone divisions. The board believes that this separation will create strategic alternatives that can benefit shareholders.

