Former Blue Jays Celebrate Birthdays: Josh Donaldson and Vernon Wells

We have four former Blue Jays having birthdays today. Josh Donaldson turns 38 today. We picked up Josh in trade from the A’s for what turned out to be a handful of magic beans. In his four seasons with the Jays, he hit .281/.383/.548 with 116 home runs in 462 games. He won an AL MVP award and finished 4th and 22nd in voting the next two seasons. By bWAR, he had the 7th and 8th best seasons ever for a Jays position player. He’s number 13 on our all-time list for bWAR and 16th in home runs.

The less said about the circumstances of his trade, the better. After leaving Toronto, Josh has played for Cleveland, Atlanta, Minnesota, Yankees and Brewers. Happy Birthday, Josh. I hope it is a good one. Vernon Wells turns 45 today. For some reason, I figured he would be older. Vernon’s father, Vernon Wells Sr., was a football player, and a receiver who played in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Rough Riders. Our Vernon was the Jays’ first round of the 1997 draft, 5th pick overall





