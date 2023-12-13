Canopy Growth's stock falls 25% on stock consolidation

Once a top player in Canada’s high-flying cannabis sector, Canopy’s Toronto-listed stock traded in the mid-$60 range in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) fell more than 25 per cent on Wednesday, thanks to a one-for-10 stock consolidation that the Canadian pot producer says it needs to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. Once a top player in Canada’s high-flying cannabis sector, Canopy’s Toronto-listed stock traded in the mid-$60 range in 2018.

However, pot stocks have plummeted in the years since Canada legalized the drug for recreational use, as the surging popularity of discount pot and government excise taxes compressed margins, and hopes for timely U.S. federal legalization faded.On Wednesday, the company announced an effective date of Dec. 15 for the consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis. The post-consolidation shares are set to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq at market open on Dec. 20, subject to final confirmation from both exchanges. Canopy says the plan was approved by shareholders at a meeting on Sept. 2





