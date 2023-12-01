Tesla's Pickup Truck Pricing and Specifications Revealed

Tesla delivered a handful of pickups on Nov. 30, including to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The base version of the pickup will cost $60,990, up over 50% from the cheapest option proposed four years ago. It won't be available until 2025. Tesla is taking reservations for this vehicle and two other configurations that will be delivered next year, priced at $79,990 and $99,990.

The version with the most battery range will go about 340 miles on a charge, falling short of the 500 miles promised four years ago. Tesla shares fell 2.1% before the start of regular trading on Dec. 1





fpinvesting » / 🏆 43. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spot Price of Uranium Surpasses US$60 per Pound for the First Time Since 2011The spot price of uranium has exceeded US$60 per pound for the first time since 2011, reaching the US$75 range. The increase in price is attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to a search for new sources of uranium in Europe. The demand for longer-term contracts and pressure on inventories have also contributed to the rise in prices. Macquarie predicts a uranium price of US$90 per pound by 2025. StockCalc's screener has identified the top 10 listed uranium stocks on the TSX and TSX-V by market capitalization.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Toyota Motor Credit Fined $60 Million for Unethical PracticesThe Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fined Toyota Motor Credit $60 million for engaging in unethical activities related to product bundles sold at dealerships.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Toyota Motor Credit Fined $60 Million for Unethical PracticesThe Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fined Toyota Motor Credit $60 million for engaging in unethical activities related to product bundles sold at dealerships.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92 Read more »

Tesla planning to build affordable $27,000 EV at Giga BerlinTesla (TSLA) shares reversed earlier gains in midday trade as electric vehicle maker reveals Giga Berlin may build its long-awaited cheap EV, while Tesla...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

California EV sales top 20% through Q3, with Tesla's Model Y leading the wayElectric vehicle sales and demand might be stalling in parts of the US, but don't tell that to California.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Tesla’s Dimming Growth Puts Big Seven Status Under SpotlightTesla Inc.’s massive valuation has put it among the biggest firms making up the backbone of the US stock market this year. It’s also the biggest underperformer in that group, and there are signs Wall Street’s excitement is fading.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »