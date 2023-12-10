Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to Step Down After Eight Years

Spotify's CFO Paul Vogel will step down from his position after eight years at the company. Vogel joined Spotify in 2016 and became CFO in 2020. His departure is scheduled for March 31, 2024. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated that the company is undergoing an evolution in its spending and growth opportunities. Ek also mentioned the need for a CFO with a different mix of experience for Spotify's new phase.





YahooFinanceCA » / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes for Cancelled Ottawa Show Due to FluKISS frontman Paul Stanley apologizes to fans after the band's show in Ottawa is cancelled due to his flu. Stanley expresses disappointment and sends deepest apologies along with other band members Gene, Tommy, and Eric.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Paul Pelosi recounts attack in San Francisco homePaul Pelosi recounted publicly for the first time Monday what happened the night he was attacked by a man in the San Francisco home he shares with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Paul Pelosi Testifies About Attack in His HomePaul Pelosi recounts the night he was attacked in his San Francisco home, testifying in the trial of the attacker. The attacker is accused of bludgeoning Pelosi and carrying rope and zip ties with him. The trial takes place just days before the midterm elections.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Secret Service agents open fire, workers trapped in tunnel, Paul Pelosi attacked, peace activist murdered, salmonella outbreak, masking requirements reinstatedSecret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV. Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel. Paul Pelosi testifies about being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home. Son of Vivian Silver confirms she was murdered by Hamas. Outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle. Masking requirements back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Why Bernie Goold keeps helping Prince George's most vulnerable residentsSt. Vincent de Paul Society director shares her story in hope of attracting enough volunteers to reopen the Second Avenue drop-in centre

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Powerful Female Musicians to Perform in OttawaPowerful female musicians from Zimbabwe and Cuba will be performing in Ottawa this weekend. Nobuntu, an all-female a cappella vocal group, will present a fusion of Zimbabwean roots music, jazz, and gospel at the Shenkman Arts Centre. The Cuban project OKAN, led by violinist/vocalist Elizabeth Rodriguez and percussionist/vocalist Magdelys Savigne, will bring their music to Club SAW. Additionally, Paul Brandt and Terri Clark will be performing an intimate acoustic tour at the National Arts Centre.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »