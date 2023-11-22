KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes for Cancelled Ottawa Show Due to Flu

KISS frontman Paul Stanley apologizes to fans after the band's show in Ottawa is cancelled due to his flu. Stanley expresses disappointment and sends deepest apologies along with other band members Gene, Tommy, and Eric.





ctvottawa » / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottawa weather: Freezing rain possible for Ottawa ThursdayEnvironment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning and early in the afternoon.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Transcript of alleged RCMP leaker's testimony still not available due to 'serious technical issue'Cameron Jay Ortis arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 79. / 51 Read more »

The bombshell moments in Cameron Ortis's national security trial, so farCameron Jay Ortis arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Advocates want officer fired for threatening to kill his exAn Ottawa police vehicle parked outside of the Ottawa Courthouse in August 2023.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Majority of Ottawa residents support Lansdowne 2.0 plan, poll for OSEG showsA majority of Ottawa residents support the Lansdowne 2.0 project, including 50 per cent of residents in the Glebe/Old Ottawa East and Ottawa South, according to a poll by Ekos Research.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Flags in front of Heritage Building lowered to half-mast in honour of former Ottawa politicianThe flag in front of the Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 31 in honour of Patricia 'Pat' Nicol, who passed away on Oct. 20.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »