Toronto's Centennial Park football stadium may be renamed after late mayor Rob Ford

The football stadium at Etobicoke's Centennial Park could soon bear a new name — the Rob Ford Stadium. A motion is set to be discussed during a council meeting to discuss renaming the stadium after the late mayor, who was once a prolific high school football coach. The motion is even garnering support from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. Coun. Paul Ainslie is tabling the motion.





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Considers Exhibition Place as Alternate Site for Spa and Water ParkCity staff will look at whether Exhibition Place grounds could be an alternate site for a massive spa and indoor water park proposed for Ontario Place, a city council committee has decided.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Backing onto Ramsden Park: A Contemporary Apartment in Downtown TorontoFor families and singles alike, the benefits of backing onto Ramsden Park are plain, but it's just one piece of this property’s appeal.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Nylander's Dominant Performance Helps Maple Leafs Secure VictoryTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Nylander's Dominant Performance Helps Maple Leafs Secure VictoryTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Nylander scores 2 more, Domi adds SO winner as Leafs survive blown lead to top FlamesTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian rally calls for federal action outside deputy prime minister’s officeDemonstrators gathered at four pro-Palestinian rallies in Toronto on Friday to show their support for people in the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war continues. One rally at Queen's Park drew more than 500 people on Friday afternoon. The other three were held outside the office of Deputy Premier Chrystia Freeland, at Toronto Metropolitan University and at the University of Toronto. At Queen's Park, the demonstrators called on the Ontario government to reconsider a motion that passed 78-0 in the legislature on Thursday. The motion condemned Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself. All Progressive Conservative and Liberal MPPs voted in favour of the motion tabled on Monday, while the NDP abstained from the vote

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »