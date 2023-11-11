Powerful Female Musicians to Perform in Ottawa

Powerful female musicians visiting Ottawa this weekend are sure to deliver high-spirited world-music shows. On Friday Nov. 24, Nobuntu, an all-female a cappella vocal group from Zimbabwe, will present its fusion of Zimbabwean roots music, jazz, gospel and more at the Shenkman Arts Centre in Orléans (245 Centrum Blvd.). Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $20 to $45 at. On Saturday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m.

, the Cuban project OKAN, led by violinist/vocalist Elizabeth Rodriguez and percussionist/vocalist Magdelys Savigne, brings its music to Club SAW (67 Nicholas St.), for an all-ages show. Tickets are $25 plus fees, available atPaul Brandt and Terri Clark have teamed up for an intimate acoustic tour that brings them to the National Arts Centre (1 Elgin St.) on Saturday, Nov. 2





