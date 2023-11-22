Iran's decision to bar UN inspectors a blow to nuclear monitoring, says IAEA

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran's decision to bar several experienced UN inspectors from monitoring its nuclear program is a serious blow to the agency's ability to do its job effectively.





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

International Flavors Mulls $3.5 Billion Sale of Pharma Solutions BusinessInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is working with an adviser to explore a potential sale of its pharma solutions business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

B.C. to remove barriers for international workersThe province introduced legislation expected to add skilled workers to the labour force by reducing barriers for internationally trained workers from over two dozen professions.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

International Flavors & Fragrances mulls $3.5 billion sale of pharma unitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Christine Sinclair to play second-to-last career international game in LangfordCanada will play Australia on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Langford facility, just days before Christine Sinclair’s final career international game Dec. 5 at B.C. Place.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

TFI International Inc. reports US$133.3 million net income amid weaker demandMONTREAL — TFI International Inc. says its net income for the third quarter was US$133.3 million, down from US$245.2 million a year earlier. The Montreal...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

TFI International Inc. reports US$133.3 million net income amid weaker demandMONTREAL — TFI International Inc. says its net income for the third quarter was US$133.3 million, down from US$245.2 million a year earlier. The Montreal-based transportation company says revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was US$1.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »