Canada increases financial requirement for international students

International students who want to come to Canada will need to prove they have more than $20,000 in order to qualify for study permits – more than twice as much as is currently required – a reform the federal government expects to significantly cut the number arriving here. Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced the change to the policy, known as the cost-of-living requirement, in a news conference on Thursday.

Students will now need to show that they have at least $20,635 for housing and other expenses, in addition to the money needed to cover one year’s tuition fees and travel costs. He said the threshold, which had not been raised since the early 2000s, had not kept up with the cost of living.Mr. Miller also signalled that he plans to reduce the number of hours international students can spend doing paid work while they study, another move that is expected to deter visa application





