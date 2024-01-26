Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Aims to Improve Services for Francophone Population

Monday's city council meeting will be 34 years to the day since council passed a controversial "English-only" resolution that made awkward headlines across the country. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker says the city's service to French-language ratepayers is still often hit-and-miss, depending on the availability of a handful of French-speaking city employees. Shoemaker wants to change that.

He's drafted a resolution aimed at formalizing things so our francophone population can be consistently and reliably be helped to navigate through municipal services. “Sault Ste. Marie has a vibrant francophone community that has positively contributed to life here for over 400 years since the time of first contact," he says. "Unfortunately, the city's actions towards francophones haven’t always been respectful and productive. "There are more than 622,000 Franco-Ontarians in our province and the Algoma District proudly boasts a French population of roughly 10 per cent "I want us to be a community that encourages our district neighbours to travel to, and visit Sault Ste





