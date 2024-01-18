Pascal Siakam traded to Indiana Pacers in blockbuster deal

Pascal Siakam, a two-time all-star and one of the last remaining ties to the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship team, was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster trade Wednesday. The Raptors received guard Bruce Brown, forward Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks from the Pacers in return. Toronto also got guard Kira Lewis from New Orleans, with a second-round pick going from the Pacers to the Pelicans in the deal.





