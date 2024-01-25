Toronto Mayor Emphasizes Investments in Fire Services Amid Police Budget Questions

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow highlighted the city's investments in fire services and the proposed police budget. She emphasized the importance of protecting and enhancing emergency services and announced additional funding for firefighters, fire inspectors, 911 dispatchers, and Toronto Paramedic Services. Chow also mentioned the allocation of funds for the new Toronto Community Crisis Service. However, she faced criticism for the perceived shortcomings in the budget for Toronto police.





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health Canada Emphasizes Commitment to Safeguard Prescription Drug SupplyHealth Canada reaffirms its commitment to protecting the country's prescription drug supply following a U.S. ruling allowing certain drugs to be imported from Canada. The government states that bulk importation will not solve the issue of high drug prices in the U.S.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Indigo Store in Toronto Vandalized with Accusations of 'Funding Genocide'An Indigo store in downtown Toronto was vandalized on Friday with red paint and posters accusing the company's founder of 'funding genocide.' 11 people face criminal charges in relation to the incident.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie bids farewell to city councillorsMississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie expresses her gratitude and bids farewell to city councillors during her last council meeting as mayor. Council pays tribute to Crombie for her leadership.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

We Quit Theatre Brings Outside-the-Box Performances to TorontoWe Quit Theatre, a Winnipeg-based collective, is bringing a triple bill of its unique performances to Toronto. The group challenges the expectations of form and explores the space between the real and performed self.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Toronto's Winterlicious Food Festival Returns for 2024Toronto's annual winter food festival, Winterlicious, is back again for 2024 with 215 participating restaurants offering unique culinary experiences. The festival runs from January 26 to February 8, and reservations begin on January 11.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Toronto's Proposed Property Tax Increase: What You Need to KnowToronto's proposed property tax rate for this year is on the table and you've got questions. CBC Toronto's city hall reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down below what we know and what we don't at this point.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »