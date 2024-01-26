Montreal Woman with Breast Cancer Calls for Better Sick Benefits

A Montreal-area woman dealing with breast cancer expresses her dissatisfaction with the current sick benefits provided by the federal government. Lise Lalonde has been unable to work since her diagnosis and is uncertain about her future employment. Global's Phil Carpenter provides more details.





