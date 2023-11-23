Ottawa City Council Approves Tax Breaks for Affordable Housing

Ottawa city council has approved a plan to provide tax breaks for developers building affordable housing throughout the city. The plan includes grants of $6,000 to $8,000 per affordable rental unit per year for 20 years, as long as at least 20% of the units (minimum of five units) are designated as affordable. The units must remain affordable for at least 20 years. A finalized affordable housing CIP and bylaw will be drafted for council approval in early 2022.
