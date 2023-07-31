UBC student documents climate refugees in Bangladesh

Cycling across Bangladesh this summer, University of B.C. student Bashar Rahman heard heartbreaking tales from climate refugees living in tents after swollen rivers swallowed their homes during the country’s worst flooding on record. Fourth-year economics student, Bashar Rahman, is one of nine UBC delegates attending the COP28 climate summit, which begins in Dubai Nov. 30. The 21-year-old came to Vancouver from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, to study at university.
While on a break from UBC this summer, he travelled home to ride his bike across the country and film how residents displaced by severe flooding and erosion are living. For Rahman, the situation hits close to home because his mother is a climate refugee. Her childhood home near the river Bhadra is now permanently under the water. She had the means to move to the capital city. However, many other villagers were not as fortunate, he said. Along his 45-day journey, Rahman documented how climate refugees are living in makeshift shelters with little food and clean drinking water and no washrooms
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »
Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92 Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »