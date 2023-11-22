Guard filmed Soleiman Faqiri's declining state in jail to try to get him help before violent restraint

Jail guards filmed Soleiman Faqiri's declining state in an attempt to get him help before he was violently restrained. The video, shown at the inquest into Faqiri's death, captures his condition four days before his death at an Ontario jail.





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments in jail shown at inquest into his deathA video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., was shared for the first time at the inquest into his death. Faqiri, who suffered from schizophrenia, died in the jail cell while being restrained by correctional officers.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Coroner's inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail set to beginThe inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri will be conducted virtually over 15 days and is expected to hear from roughly 20 witnesses. Faqiri's relatives have previously said they hope the inquest will provide answers about his death and the 11 days he spent in jail leading up to it.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Inquest into death of Ajax man who died in jail to be held virtuallyThe province has announced that the inquest into the death of an Ajax man who died in jail will be held virtually. Soleiman Faqiri’s family and friends ask

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Former investigator highlights disruptions to mental health care in Canadian jailsCanada's former correctional investigator, Howard Sapers, testified at a coroner's inquest about the significant disruptions to health care experienced by people with mental illness when they are taken into custody. The inquest is examining the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after a violent struggle with correctional officers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Former investigator highlights disruptions to mental health care in Canadian jailsCanada's former correctional investigator, Howard Sapers, testified at a coroner's inquest about the significant disruptions to health care experienced by people with mental illness when they are taken into custody. The inquest is examining the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after a violent struggle with correctional officers.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Ontario neck guard maker says demand surged after hockey player’s deathA Hamilton, Ont., manufacturer says his kids taking up hockey motivated his efforts to beef up neck protection back in the early 2000s.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »