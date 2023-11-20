Coroner's inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail set to begin

The inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri will be conducted virtually over 15 days and is expected to hear from roughly 20 witnesses. Faqiri's relatives have previously said they hope the inquest will provide answers about his death and the 11 days he spent in jail leading up to it. A 2021 report by Ontario's chief forensic pathologist found Faqiri died because he was beaten and restrained by guards while clearly in crisis.

It found a combination of factors contributed to Faqiri's death, with two of them -- the fact that he had an enlarged heart and his exhausting struggle with the guards -- playing a key role. It said Faqiri, 30, lived with schizophrenia and his symptoms worsened while in jail. He was set to be moved to a psychiatric facility but died before that happened. Ontario Provincial Police and Kawartha Lakes police both conducted investigations into the case, but no charges were laid. A coroner's inquest examining the death of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail cell in 2016 is set to begin today





CTVToronto » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario asks court to prevent Ottawa from intervening on Highway 413, Ontario PlaceOntario is asking the courts to officially declare the vast majority of the Impact Assessment Act to be of no force and effect

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Ontario asks court to prevent feds from 'holding up' Highway 413, Ontario PlaceDoug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

Sudbury paramedics among those honoured by Governor GeneralParamedics from across Ontario honoured for their exemplary service including several from Northern Ontario

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Ontario Place redevelopment target of new auditor general probeThe office of Ontario’s auditor general has confirmed it is looking into the provincial government’s controversial plans to redevelop Ontario Place and move the Ontario Science Centre to the waterfront.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Auditor general conducting Ontario Place, science centre auditsTORONTO — Ontario's auditor general's office says it is conducting audits on the Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Auditor general conducting Ontario Place, science centre auditsTORONTO — Ontario's auditor general's office says it is conducting audits on the Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »