Video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments in jail shown at inquest into his death

A crush of correctional officers clad in dark blue rush down a hallway to a tiny segregation cell where, moments later, Soleiman Faqiri would take this last breaths face-down on the floor of a jail cell, his twice pepper-sprayed face covered by a spit hood, legs and arms shackled. The scene is just one of a 20-minute-long video of Faqiri's final moments at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont.

, shared for the first time at the inquest into the death of the 30-year-old who suffered from schizophrenia. The video will not be released publicly until later on Monda





CBCToronto » / 🏆 25. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coroner's inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail set to beginThe inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri will be conducted virtually over 15 days and is expected to hear from roughly 20 witnesses. Faqiri's relatives have previously said they hope the inquest will provide answers about his death and the 11 days he spent in jail leading up to it.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

China appoints He Lifeng as head of office of the Central Financial Commission -central bank publicationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

China appoints He Lifeng as head of office of the Central Financial Commission -central bank publicationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Video: ONE on Prime Video 16 Weigh-ins & Hydration TestsWatch Thursday's ONE Fight Night 16 official weigh-ins and hydration tests here.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 59. / 22,68 Read more »

Video: ONE on Prime Video 16 Weigh-ins & Hydration TestsWatch Thursday's ONE Fight Night 16 official weigh-ins and hydration tests here.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 59. / 22,68 Read more »

Inquest into death of Ajax man who died in jail to be held virtuallyThe province has announced that the inquest into the death of an Ajax man who died in jail will be held virtually. Soleiman Faqiri’s family and friends ask

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 73. / 22,5 Read more »