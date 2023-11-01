City of Ottawa committee approves reduction in red tape and fees for office-to-housing conversions

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

Toronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has re-instated an exhibition after the artists behind it staged an 18-hour sit-in to protest what they said amounted to censorship.Police have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after a man was found dead in the city’s North End on Wednesday.The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after a stand-off between a barricaded person and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.The Kitchener Rangers are off to a stellar start to their season with four players atop the OHL’s scoring race.

