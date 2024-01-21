New Registry of Delinquent Ontario Tenants Gains Traction

A new registry of delinquent Ontario tenants — and some unscrupulous landlords — is gaining traction among landlords and legal experts. Weiting Bollu founded the platform Openroom a little over a year ago after she had trouble ousting a tenant from the home she owned in Vaughan — even after the tenant stopped paying rent. The online database now contains more than 10,000 documents, mostly related to delinquent tenants.





