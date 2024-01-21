Welcome to Hospital Land: A Disorienting Experience

Some day when you least expect it, you may find yourself in a strange place in clothes and a bed that are not yours. You see other visitors dressed like you, some with the front of their bodies covered better than their backs. Most of them are lying in similar beds, some with devices attached to their faces, arms and chests. Outside your room, you catch a glimpse of the inhabitants of this strange place all dressed the same in blue or green pajama-like outfits.

They speak to each other in a different language that sounds a little like English but you don't recognize many of the words. They are writing on the pages of binders or on computers. You’re not the paranoid type but you have a suspicion that they are talking and writing about you and there is a binder with your name on it. No. You're not in a foreign country, and you haven't been abducted by aliens. You are a patient. Welcome to Hospital Land. Being a patient in the hospital can be a disorienting experienc





BurnabyNOW_News » / 🏆 14. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.