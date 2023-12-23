Regan Cox Receives Bleeds Black Award from Ontario Asphalt and Pavement Council

Regan Cox, president of Cox Construction Ltd., was awarded the Bleeds Black Award by the Ontario Asphalt and Pavement Council (OAPC) for his passion and commitment to promoting asphalt paving. Cox, a former president of the Ontario Road Builders' Association, was recognized for his professional excellence, leadership, and volunteer work on various committees. The award was presented at the OAPC's fall seminar.





