Mark Critch on recreating his childhood Christmas for TV

Christmas 2022 held a profound significance for the Alexander family of St. John’s, as it marked the final Christmas celebration with their beloved Christopher. Christopher, 39, had obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and autism, and was nonverbal. Despite his age, his mother, Gail Alexander, said he functioned at the level of a seven-year-old throughout his life.

Last year the usual family traditions unfolded, with decorations and laughter filling the house, and Christopher with his big smile right in the middle of it all. 'I usually have the whole family over on Christmas Eve,' Alexander said. 'We play games and open presents.' Little did family and friends know that the festive moments around the tree would soon become cherished memories. 'It was his last year and I didn’t know,' said Alexander, tears flowing from her eyes. 'When he entered the room, Christopher brought light and he brought love. It was a very difficult job to care for a child with special needs, but he was my pure joy.





