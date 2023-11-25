Black Friday Sales in Canada: Get Ready to Shop!

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24. For our lovely friends in America, it’s always on the Friday after Thanksgiving. But for Canadians, it’s a fun day filled with shopping both online and in-store, for some seriously good deals. Some of 2023’s best Black Friday sales include up to 50% off classic denim pieces, 45% off trendy dishware for your chic apartment and a generous discount on cool, yet practical health and wellness items.
Get ready to shop!This year, almost every retailer is offering a promotion — we did the hard work of narrowing down the absolute best Black Friday sales in Canada for you. We found deals from fashion and beauty to homewares and wellness products.As a Canadian small business that values sustainability and encourages mindful consumption, shoppers can snag eco-conscious outdoor gear in alder’s Take A Hike Sale (no code needed), which offers 30% off sitewide from November 22 to 27.. Take up to 80% off regular retail prices now through December 1. Just about everything is marked down except for gift cards, so get ready to sho
