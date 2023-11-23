Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

There are a lot of sales running this entire week, with many of them on now through the weekend. Some products are nearly $900 off, so this is not one to miss. You can also save on the latest smart TVs, home theatre accessories, laptops and so much more. From the 24th to the 27th, you can get an Apple gift card of up to $280 to use in the future with the purchase of select items from the Apple Store. Items in this deal include iPads, iPhones, Macbooks, AirPods, Apple TVs and accessories.
In celebration of Black Fiveday, Aritizia is offering 50 per cent off all their products. The only exception is their Super Puff. Snag this deal both online and in-store! You can get 30 per cent off on a huge selection of items at Roots right now. This deal can be accessed both in-store and online this year. You have some time to take advantage of it since the sale runs until Tuesday, November 28. Dickies has 40 per cent off their top styles - including many from their gift guides, so there really is something for everyone
