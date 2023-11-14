This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24. For our lovely friends in America, it’s always on the Friday after Thanksgiving. But for Canadians, it’s a fun day filled with shopping both online and in-store, for some seriously good deals. Some of 2023’s best Black Friday sales include up to 50% off classic denim pieces, 45% off trendy dishware for your chic apartment and a generous discount on cool, yet practical health and wellness items.

Get ready to shop!This year, almost every retailer is offering a promotion — we did the hard work of narrowing down the absolute best Black Friday sales in Canada for you. We found deals from fashion and beauty to homewares and wellness products.. Take up to 80% off regular retail prices now through December 1. Just about everything is marked down except for gift cards, so get ready to shop.Starting on November 22, take 50% off the beloved and iconic retailer site wide — from denim jackets to jeans to a chic denim maxi skirt. No code necessar

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada . Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada . Canada 's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CP24: Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. Faces Bankruptcy Amid Slow SalesFamed Greater Toronto Area retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is attempting to restructure its business under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act due to higher interest rates and slow home sales. The business, started by Mel Lastman and revived by his son, has been hit hard after 70 years of operation.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Can I still receive my bonus if I resign before year-end?An employee in a sales role wonders if they are entitled to receive their bonus if they resign before year-end, even if they have already reached their sales target.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

CHEK_NEWS: Protest against Weapon Sales to Israel Held at Lockheed Martin OfficesPeople gathered at the Lockheed Martin offices in Esquimalt to protest the sale of weapons to Israel. The group called for an end to Canadian military aid and weapon sales to Israel, citing Lockheed Martin's significant role in arming the State of Israel.

Source: CHEK_News | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members left Gaza SundayOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members left Gaza SundayOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »