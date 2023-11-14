Former Canadian soldier faces dismissal after protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements

A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday. Former warrant officer James Topp criticized the vaccine mandate for military members and other federal employees while in uniform in February 2022. He pleaded guilty to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline at the start of his court martial in New Westminster, B.

C. Two additional charges related to improperly wearing his uniform were withdrawn by the prosecution after Topp pleaded not guilty to both at the start of the proceedings. The charges stemmed from statements Topp made in two videos recorded in and around Abbotsford, B.C., that he later posted to TikTok and YouTube. In the videos, Topp appeared in the uniform of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, where he had previously serve

