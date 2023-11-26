Winnipeg Revokes Key to the City from Peter Nygard Following Conviction

Winnipeg has revoked what it calls its highest honour -- the Key to the City -- from Peter Nygard following the former fashion mogul's conviction on four counts of sexual assault. During a council meeting Thursday, St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers said Nygard, who founded a fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967 that ultimately became Nygard International, received the honour in 2008.

Chambers then asked Mayor Scott Gillingham what measures were being taken to preserve the integrity of the honour following Nygard's recent convictions, as well as other charges against him which remain before the courts. Gillingham responded that in light of the convictions, he'd asked the city's protocol officer to strike Nygard's name from the list of key recipients





