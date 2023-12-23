Antisemitism on Campuses: A Discussion on the Mark Reardon Show

My appearance on the Mark Reardon Show about antisemitism on campuses: “Jews end up becoming a proxy for everything that these groups hate about our own society. So if you did one of Kamala Harris’s Venn diagrams and you had things that were over overlapping … anti-American, anti-Capitalist, anti-Israel, there is a huge overlap.”… There have been so many really, really important pieces that have been written and published here since October 7th.

And I found another one from William Jacobson, who is a clinical professor of law at Cornell Law School, founder and president of a group called The Legal Insurrection Foundation. And the headline of this piece was Hatred of Western Civilization Stokes the Campus Antisemitism Crisis Campus – Mobs would Destroy Israel First, then America. I’ve made the case here over the last few weeks that this is really, a lot of this is about our way of life. It’s about western civilization. And William, welcome to the show. I think you did an exceptional job of painting the picture in a very appropriate wa





LegInsurrection » / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hatred of Western Civilization Stokes the Campus Antisemitism CrisisThe unspeakable brutality and depravity of the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel led to aggressive protests on college campuses. Liberal feminist groups were silent about the sexual abuse of Israeli women. Jewish students have been vilified and harassed by pro-Hamas mobs.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Mark Critch on recreating his childhood Christmas for TVChristmas 2022 held a profound significance for the Alexander family of St. John’s, as it marked the final Christmas celebration with their beloved Christopher. Christopher, 39, had obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and autism, and was nonverbal. Despite his age, his mother, Gail Alexander, said he functioned at the level of a seven-year-old throughout his life.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show Amid Concerns of Anti-Muslim BigotryMSNBC has canceled Mehdi Hasan's Sunday night opinion show as part of a broader shakeup across the network's lineup of weekend programming. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) expressed concern over the cancellation, citing the rise of anti-Muslim bigotry and suppression of Muslim voices.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Canadian Children's Show 'Nanalan' Gains Popularity on Social MediaA Canadian children’s show called 'Nanalan' is gaining popularity on social media, more than 20 years after it first aired. Co-creators Jason Hopley and Jamie Shannon discuss how the show's characters, Mona and her grandmother, are resonating with millions of people worldwide. Jamie Shannon, who voices Mona, has gained a following on TikTok with his puppetry skills. Mona, a chaotic toddler with unique features, has fans from around the world.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality showCalgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police say. Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized. Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark. The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Hundreds stranded in Toronto as buses fail to turn up for Jewish rallyHundreds of people bound for a Jewish rally in Ottawa were stranded in Toronto Monday after 17 buses failed to turn up, a situation that rally organizers said was an act of antisemitism.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »