New Canadian Dental Care Plan to Assist Uninsured Canadians

The new Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) aims to provide oral healthcare to uninsured Canadians. The phased application for the CDCP starts this month. To be eligible, you must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance and have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000.





Canadian Government Introduces New Dental-Insurance PlanEnrolment for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) will be gradually phased in, providing oral health care for uninsured Canadian residents.

Canada to Introduce New Federal Dental Insurance Plan in 2024The Canadian government plans to implement a new federal dental insurance plan gradually over 2024, with the first claims expected to be processed in May. The plan aims to provide dental benefits to low- and middle-income Canadians without private insurance, starting with qualifying seniors over the age of 87. Eligibility will expand to include all qualifying seniors over the age of 65 by May 2024, followed by children under 18 and people with disabilities by June.

Former investigator highlights disruptions to mental health care in Canadian jailsCanada's former correctional investigator, Howard Sapers, testified at a coroner's inquest about the significant disruptions to health care experienced by people with mental illness when they are taken into custody. The inquest is examining the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after a violent struggle with correctional officers.

Ford government's home-care plan will benefit for-profit providers, advocates warnThe Ford government's plan to reorganize the home-care system will enrich the province's for-profit providers and leave Ontarians struggling with a "fractured and chaotic system," advocates are warning.

90% of Canadian Consumers Plan to Shop During Holiday Season Despite Financial PressuresThe Retail Council of Canada reports that 90% of Canadian consumers still plan to shop during the holiday season, despite growing financial pressures. Canadians are projected to spend an unprecedented $898 this holiday season, with more people being value-conscious in their choices. A holiday outlook by PwC also found that 76% of Canadians expect to spend the same amount or more this year compared to 2022.

