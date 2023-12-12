Canadian Government Introduces New Dental-Insurance Plan

Details are being shared about the federal government's new dental-insurance plan. On Monday it was announced that enrolment for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) will be gradually phased in. According to a news release from Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan, applications will open this month to seniors over the age of 87. In January, those between the ages of 77 to 86 can apply, followed by ages 72 to 76 in February and ages 70 to 71 in March.

Persons with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate and children under the age of 18 can sign-up online starting June. It’s expected remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 and 64 can enrol in 2025. Once fully implemented, the CDCP is expected to provide oral health care for up to nine million uninsured Canadian residents with an annual family income of less than $90,000. Read the full news release from Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan below: Oral health is an important part of our overall health and well-bein





