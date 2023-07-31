90% of Canadian Consumers Plan to Shop During Holiday Season Despite Financial Pressures

The Retail Council of Canada, which represents retail businesses of all sizes, said that despite the growing financial pressures, 90 per cent of Canadian consumers still plan to shop during the holiday season. The group's annual holiday shopping survey projected Canadians will spend an unprecedented $898 this holiday season, even though more people will be proactively value-conscious in their choices. Similarly, a holiday outlook released by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) International Ltd.

found 76 per cent of Canadians expect to spend the same amount or more this year as they did in 2022. Overall, each respondent expected to spend an average of $1,635 on gifts, travel, and entertainment, up 13 per cent from 2022





VancouverSun » / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strong output from Canadian consumers not enough to avoid economic slowdown – Canadian InvestorStrong output from Canadian consumers not enough to avoid economic slowdown CanadiansInvest

Source: CanadiansInvest - 🏆 53. / 59 Read more »

Nearly 90% Canadians eat seafood, fish regularly – despite high prices: pollMost Canadians are regularly having fish and other seafood meals despite high grocery prices, according to a new survey by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine SCREAMS She Cheated On Gino With Her ExOn “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”, Jasmine and Gino’s epic blowout ends with her revealing she slept with ex, Dane a month ago and has proof. Meanwhile Angela harasses Liz for not sticking up for Big Ed on “90 Day: The Last Resort”. ET Canada’s Laura Ward has your recap in ‘90 Days in 90 Seconds'.

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »

'90 Day Fiancé': Mary & Brandan AND Violet & Riley Expecting BabiesOn “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’, Riley reveals he and Violet had sex on the last night of his trip, but he is skeptical that he is 100% the father. Mary is elated to tell Brandan she is pregnant. Plus, before Sarper, Shehkinah found love on Millionaire Matchmaker back in 2013 with Matchbox Twenty’s Adam Goyer. ET Canada’s Laura Ward has your “90 Days in 90 Seconds”.

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »

‘90 Day Fiance': Mary Get Hysterical When Brandon Insists He Won’t Be ControlledOn “90 Days Fiancé: The Other Way” Mary says Brandon cannot look at other women, and says she can’t breathe when arguing that he can’t continue this way. Meanwhile, Jasmine and Gino have a blowout fight on “Before The 90 Days” where she admits she slept with her ex a month ago. ET Canada’s Laura Ward has your “90 Days in 90 Seconds”.

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »

Canadian insurers weathering wildfire costs but prices for consumers keep risingThe Canadian insurance industry says weather events like hurricanes, floods, hailstorms and wildfires have caused the number of natural-disaster claims to more than quadruple since 2008

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »