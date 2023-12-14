Ontario Mother Warns of Investment Scam After Losing $7,000

An Ontario mother lost over $7,000 in an investment scam after viewing a fake news report on social media. She warns others to be cautious of fraudsters using similar tactics. The scam involved a manipulated news report on TikTok, claiming huge profits from a small investment. The victim was convinced to invest more money, only to later discover the report was fake. She urges others to be vigilant and protect themselves from such scams.





CTVToronto » / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Ontario jobs first': Ford government criticizes use of foreign workers for Ontario battery plantThe Canadian government's fall economic update will include new money to increase housing supply and tax reforms targeting short-term rentals. A flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer will be cheaper than traveling from Newfoundland to Labrador. Transgender Day of Remembrance gains significance amid rising incidents of violence and hatred targeting youth.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Ottawa Mother Warns of Dangers of Designer Drugs After Son's Tragic DeathAn Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs. Natalie Bergin's son William died in April 2022 from what police ruled was an accidental overdose of a synthetic drug – a death that came with heartache and questions. Bergin is sharing her story to warn of the danger of designer drugs, substances that are designed to mimic the effects of party drugs that are often banned. But the synthetic chemistry can be lethal.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Laid-off Domtar Espanola Workers Find Jobs in Northeastern OntarioMany laid-off Domtar Espanola pulp and paper workers have found mining and manufacturing jobs in northeastern Ontario after the closure of the pulp and paper plant. The closure has impacted 484 workers, with some finding jobs in Sudbury and others commuting to new jobs in the region.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ontario Reverses Plan to Dissolve Region of PeelOntario has decided not to dissolve the Region of Peel due to concerns of tax hikes. The focus will now be on improving regional services and finding efficiencies.

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Opponents Vow to Continue Fight Against Ontario Place RedevelopmentOpponents of Premier Doug Ford’s spa-focused Ontario Place redevelopment scheme are vowing to fight on despite Mayor Olivia Chow’s admission that Toronto can’t keep the beloved site entirely public.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Ontario Premier to Eliminate Beer Store Monopoly, but LCBO Remains a ConcernOntario Premier Doug Ford plans to end The Beer Store's monopoly on selling cases of beer, but the government-controlled LCBO's control over alcohol sales and pricing remains a concern.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »