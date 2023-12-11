Canada to Introduce New Federal Dental Insurance Plan in 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning. Applications are expected to open as early as next week, starting with qualifying seniors over the age of 87, but it will take months before they can start to claim the benefits, the officials said in a briefing provided to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named.

The insurance plan is a condition of the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence deal with the New Democrats to secure the opposition party’s support on key votes. The deal calls for a plan that would offer dental benefits directly to low- and middle-income Canadians without private insurance. Eligibility will gradually expand over the course of the year to include all qualifying seniors over the age of 65 by May 2024, then children under the age of 18 and people with disabilities by June. The first people to enroll in the program are expected to be able to start claiming dental services in Ma





