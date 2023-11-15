Metrolinx introduces PRESTO in Google Wallet for transit payments in GTA

Tuesday it will now be allowing transit agencies in the GTA to pay for transit with the Apple Pay rival. "Metrolinx continues to make it more convenient to travel on transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by offering you more ways to pay your fare," the company said in a statement. "Starting today, this includes a brand-new option: PRESTO in Google Wallet - a digital version of your PRESTO card that can be used on an Android smartphone or Wear OS smartwatch.

"Unfortunately PRESTO in Google Wallet is not available in the Ottawa Region," Metrolinx said on the PRESTO website's frequently asked questions section. "If you have converted your physical card and would like a refund, please fill out a Refund form for PRESTO in Mobile Wallet. You will need to purchase a new physical PRESTO card to replace your existing card." OC Transpo and Metrolinx have not said why the Google Wallet option is not available for Ottawa transit riders. Ottawa residents can still use the physical PRESTO card or pay with a debit or credit card using Apple Pa

