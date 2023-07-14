The Joy of Jelly: A Mother's Reflection on Her Daughter's First Taste

Like any parent, I remember my daughter’s firsts. The first time she said “mama,” the first time she took a few loopy steps, the first time she determinedly wrote the letters of her name without help, the first time she tasted real food (sweet potatoes), and, relatedly, the first time she tasted Jell-O (cherry red).

Something that, as anyone who has eaten the stuff knows, is more than just an experience for the taste buds: Its high-gloss sheen, its wobbly stature, its otherworldly texture make it a food that simultaneously tickles many senses. And tickle it did; my daughter’s eyes widened in awe, she laughed loudly, her delight was immediate.the rest of us were, like my daughter, seemingly more receptive to jelly than ever. Caroline Tremlett, who lives in Chiswick, West London, had been quietly collecting antique jelly moulds since 2005; when lockdown hit in 2020, she took her passion onlin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross MotherOTTAWA — Chris Holopina called his mom in Manitoba every single week while he was deployed in Bosnia in 1996. At 23, he was doing exactly what he'd always wanted to do: serving in the Canadian Armed Forces as a combat engineer.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross MotherOTTAWA — Chris Holopina called his mom in Manitoba every single week while he was deployed in Bosnia in 1996. At 23, he was doing exactly what he'd always wanted to do: serving in the Canadian Armed Forces as a combat engineer.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross MotherOTTAWA — Chris Holopina called his mom in Manitoba every single week while he was deployed in Bosnia in 1996. At 23, he was doing exactly what he'd always wanted to do: serving in the Canadian Armed Forces as a combat engineer.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross MotherOTTAWA — Chris Holopina called his mom in Manitoba every single week while he was deployed in Bosnia in 1996. At 23, he was doing exactly what he'd always wanted to do: serving in the Canadian Armed Forces as a combat engineer.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross MotherGloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

DURHAMRADİONEWS: Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year’s Silver Cross MotherOTTAWA — Chris Holopina called his mom in Manitoba every single week while he was deployed in Bosnia in 1996. At 23, he was doing exactly what he'd alw

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more »