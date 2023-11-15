2023 Dodge Ram stolen from Ottawa Senators game parking lot

When Adam Declare left the Ottawa Senators game on Nov. 9, his 2023 Dodge Ram was nowhere to be found. His $80,000 truck was stolen from the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot. “I bought it a month and a half ago,” he explained. “I hit 500 kilometres on it and it's fairly new.” Along with his ride, his tools for work, his wife's wallet, his children's car seats and a gift for his niece for her baptism were also taken. A look at his Dodge app shows its last location at the Canadian Tire Centre.

He says his truck wasn't the only vehicle stolen that night. “There was another family whose truck was stolen, same year Dodge Ram,” he said. “They were looking just as much as us and found out it was gone.” The Ottawa Police tell CTV News that officers responded to reports of a stolen Dodge Ram in the parking lot in the 1000 block of Palladium Drive. They could not confirm a second stolen vehicle

