Indigenous Coalition Opposes Metrolinx's Proposal for Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Metrolinx is facing opposition from an Indigenous-led coalition over its proposal to build an elevated section for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension (ECWE) rail line. The $4.7 billion project aims to extend the LRT by 9.2 kilometres to Mississauga and is scheduled for completion in 2030-31. Despite objections, Metrolinx plans to construct 1.5 kilometres of the ECWE as an elevated stretch through a wildlife corridor and urban forest in Toronto's Mount Dennis area.

The coalition advocates for an underground or at-grade construction, which would save time and money for Metrolinx

