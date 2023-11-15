Tree of Hope Shines Light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

The third annual lighting of the Tree of Hope took place Sunday night in the park area north of Tom Davies Square, just outside the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) headquarters, shines a light on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The event was attended by roughly 50 people, who were on hand to show support for the Murdered missing and murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit (MMIWG2S+).

An initiative that began with Thunder Bay Police Service in 2019 and spread to Greater Sudbury in 2021, the Tree of Hope initiative aims to raise awareness of the issue of the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people, and to demonstrate to the families of the missing that the police hear them, that they acknowledge their pain and that they acknowledge police have not always been the allies they could have or should have bee

