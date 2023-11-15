Japan's Economy Contracts in Third Quarter

Japan's economy slipped into a contraction in the third quarter, decreasing at an annual pace of 2.1 per cent as consumption and investments shrank, the government reported Wednesday. Real gross domestic product, which measures the total value of a nation's products and services, fell 0.5 per cent in the July-September period for the world's third largest economy, the Cabinet Office said. That would produce a 2.1 per cent drop if the quarter's performance continued for a full 12 months.

The downturn came after the economy grew a revised 3.7 per cent in the first quarter and a revised 4.5 per cent in the second quarter on an annualized basis, according to the government figures.The third quarter's performance was far worse than what had been expected, according to the financial services company ING, which had forecast an annual contraction of 0.5 per cen

