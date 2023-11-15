Loblaw Continues to Address Impact of Organized Retail Crime

Loblaw says higher theft drove down margins at Shoppers Drug Mart, but the company is continuing to invest and work with law enforcement to address the impact of what it calls "organized retail crime." The grocery retail giant’s chief financial officer Richard Dufresne says the company saw "sequential improvements" in its most recent quarter when it came to shrink, which is when a company loses inventory due to factors including theft, product damage and fraud, among others.

"That said, we continue to invest in stores and in labour and work with law enforcement to help reduce the impact of organized crime on our colleagues and customers," Dufresne said on a conference call with analysts following the release of third-quarter results. "This surge in organized retail crime remains a significant problem for the retail industry

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Loblaw Raises Concerns Over Grocery Code of Conduct Loblaw Companies Ltd. has expressed concerns that the grocery code of conduct could raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion. The company cannot endorse the code in its current form and has requested a special meeting to address its concerns.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Loblaw reports rise in profit and revenue for Q3 Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, as it said its discount stores saw higher traffic during the quarter.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

DCN_CANADA: Supreme Court of Canada Appeal Decision to Impact Construction IndustryA recent Supreme Court of Canada appeal decision will have far reaching implications for the construction industry, as it may no longer protect owners from liability under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Owners are advised to reconsider their contractual arrangements with General Contractors and construction managers to mitigate health and safety risks on their projects.

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Interest Rate Hikes Impact Income InvestorsThe market value of income investors' portfolios has fallen due to the Bank of Canada's policy of raising interest rates. The bond sector and dividend-paying stocks have been heavily affected.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ontario Launches Consultations to Address Employment Barriers for Veterans and Military SpousesOntario is seeking solutions to the challenges faced by veterans and military spouses in finding employment. The province is also providing funding for projects to support the transition of Canadian Armed Forces members to civilian life.

Source: SooToday | Read more »