Priscilla: A Journey into Stardom

Brought into a world of stardom at a young age, Priscilla Presley is masterfully moulded into the woman Elvis wants her to be. In 'Priscilla,' that journey takes centre stage. Who is Priscilla Presley, really? What lies behind her idolized image as a soft-spoken beauty queen and glamorous wife to the king of rock? By pulling back the curtain on the icon,— the newly released film directed by Sofia Coppola — tells the story of a lonely young girl who gets pulled into the turbulent world of fame.

, the film spans 13 years: from the day she met Elvis in 1959 to the moment she left him in 1972. The costuming, done by Stacey Battat, drastically changes to coincide with her journey from a teenage fan girl to a struggling housewife.The titular character (played by Cailee Spaeny) is introduced as a typical 1950s teen. A 14-year-old Army brat in Germany, she wears full skirts with buttoned-up cardigans and styles her brown hair in a girlish ponytai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MACLEANS: Gay Couple's Dream of Becoming Parents Comes TrueA photo of this Canadian couple holding their newborn baby was used in an anti-LGBTQ+ campaign overseas. They sued—and won.

Source: macleans | Read more »

ELLECANADA: Tiffany Masterson: The Innovator Behind Drunk Elephant SkincareTiffany Masterson, founder of Drunk Elephant, discusses her journey in creating a skincare line that eliminates harmful ingredients and her philosophy behind it.

Source: ElleCanada | Read more »

CP24: Houthi Rebels Call for Destruction of Air Defenses in YemenHouthi rebels in northern Yemen have been calling for the destruction of air defenses as they continue their journey across the country. The Houthi movement, fueled by years of marginalization, sparked a brutal civil war in Yemen.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

TORONTOLİFE: The Rise of Facial Alteration in Toronto's Medical Spa MarketFacial alteration has become a booming industry in Toronto, with younger clients seeking treatments. This article explores the story of Kianka Kamber, who gained fame for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian and her journey in the spotlight. It also discusses the role of technology and social media in driving this trend.

Source: torontolife | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: B.C. Lions Reflect on Season and Loss to Winnipeg Blue BombersThe B.C. Lions' locker room videos capture the journey of the team throughout the season, ending with a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division final. The team reflects on their growth and the disappointment of not being able to beat the Bombers.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

MACLEANS: Single-Child Families Becoming the Most Common Household Type in CanadaSingle-child families are now the most common household type in Canada, but there's still a huge stigma around being 'one and done.' Jen Dalton explains why being parents of an only child is one of the best choices she and her husband, Chris, have made:

Source: macleans | Read more »