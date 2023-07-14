Interest Rate Hikes Impact Income Investors

If you’re like most income investors, the market value of your portfolio has fallen steadily for most of the past two years. It’s the Bank of Canada, specifically its policy of raising interest rates to fight inflation. The bond sector had its worst bear market in 40 years. Dividend-paying stocks also fell, some by more than 25%. Bond proxies like utilities, pipelines, telecoms, and REITs were all hit. Despite a recent rally, the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index was down 15.

89% in the year to Nov. 10. The Telecom Index lost 11.64%, and the Capped REIT Index was down 14.07%. These stocks will bounce back when interest rates stabilize

