Loblaw reports rise in profit and revenue for Q3

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported a rise in profit and revenue for the third quarter, with its discount stores experiencing higher traffic. The company's profit available to common shareholders was $621 million or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $556 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter reached $18.27 billion, up from $17.39 billion. Food retail same-store sales increased by 4.5%, while drug retail same-store sales grew by 4.6%.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $2.26 per diluted share

