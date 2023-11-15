Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflict

Scores of Canadians are still hoping to leave the Gaza Strip, as Canadians and Israelis mourn the loss of dual national Vivian Silver in last month's attack by Hamas. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Israel to use 'maximum restraint' to protect civilian life in the brutal war with Hamas. Trudeau expressed concern over the killing of women, children, and babies, and called for an end to the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

The Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza became a focal point of the conflict as Israeli troops surrounded the campus. Palestinians claim that Israeli forces have fired at evacuees, making it too dangerous to move the most vulnerable patients

