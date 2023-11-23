Invasive 'super pigs' in Canada threaten to invade northern US states

An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate "super pigs" in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. Ryan Brook, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada's leading authorities on the problem, calls feral swine, "the most invasive animal on the planet" and "an ecological train wreck.

" They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create what Brook describes as a "superpig" that's spreading out of control. Pigs are not native to North America. While they've roamed parts of the continent for centuries, Canada's problem dates back only to the 1980s when it encouraged farmers to raise wild boar, Brook said





