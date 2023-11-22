Air Canada and WestJet rank last for on-time performance among North American airlines

The country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month, a new report has found. Nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada flights, or more than 8,700, landed late in October, placing the company ninth out of 10 airlines on the continent, according to aviation data company Cirium. WestJet came last with nearly 29 per cent of arrivals touching down late — defined as more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival.

The two airlines' on-time percentages hit 72 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, falling short of the North American average of 80 per cent — itself the lowest performance of any of the regions tracked in the report, including Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines all notched north of 85 per cent. Nonetheless, Air Canada's outcome marks an improvement from its tally of 68 per cent the previous month and represents an even bigger gain from the summe





