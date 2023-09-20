Air Canada and WestJet rank last for on-time performance among North American airlines

The country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month, a new report has found. Nearly 28 per cent of Air Canada flights, or more than 8,700, landed late in October, placing the company ninth out of 10 airlines on the continent, according to aviation data company Cirium. WestJet came last with nearly 29 per cent of arrivals touching down late — defined as more than 15 minutes after scheduled arrival.

The two airlines' on-time percentages hit 72 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, falling short of the North American average of 80 per cent — itself the lowest performance of any of the regions tracked in the report, including Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines all notched north of 85 per cent. Nonetheless, Air Canada's outcome marks an improvement from its tally of 68 per cent the previous month and represents an even bigger gain from the summe





BurnabyNOW_News » / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American traveller suing Air Canada over fall at Charlottetown airportExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

American traveller suing Air Canada over fall at Charlottetown airportExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

China approves Air Koryo's China-North Korea routes, Air China has yet to applyBEIJING (Reuters) - China's civil aviation authority has approved Air Koryo to fly between Pyongyang and Beijing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Canada's public health agency investigating puke-stained seats on Air Canada flightThe Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has entered the chat in the case of the puke-stained seats on a recent Air Canada flight. Last week, an...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »

Canada's chief disability officer takes Air Canada, airlines to task after wheelchair delayStephanie Cadieux is Canada's first Chief Accessibility Officer.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Politics Briefing: Federal watchdog investigating Canadian retailers over forced labour allegationsWalmart Canada, Hugo Boss Canada and Diesel Canada being probed

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »