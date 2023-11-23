Canada offers $5M to open Better Living Centre for asylum seekers in Toronto

Canada's immigration minister says the federal government has offered $5 million to help the City of Toronto open the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place to create spaces for asylum seekers this winter. "No one should be left outside in dangerously cold weather," Marc Miller said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"We have offered $5M to partner with the City of Toronto to open the Better Living Centre at the Exhibition Place to create more safe spaces to keep people out of the cold. This option remains." The offer follows a letter from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow asking the federal government to open its armouries in the city for use as emergency shelters for asylum seekers as winter approache





